“Percy Jackson” Author Rick Riordan Shares Sneak Peek of Animated Title Card for Disney+ Series

Percy Jackson is closer than ever before to finding his new life on Disney+, and author Rick Riordan gave a sneak peek at the animated title card on his TikTok yesterday shortly before the Walt Disney Company Investor’s Day presentations began.

What’s Happening:

Percy Jackson Author Rick Riordan had previously announced Disney+

Author Rick Riordan had Yesterday, Riordan shared a quick tease of a new title card for a new Disney+ series on his TikTok

Unfortunately, the clip he gave us the sneak peek of was the extent of what we saw during the presentation, and it appeared in the background behind the presenter as she ran across a list of titles and projects currently in demand for the popular streaming service.

The original Percy Jackson Series The Lightning Thief The Sea of Monsters The Titan’s Curse The Battle of the Labyrinth The Last Olympian

For awhile now, fans of the series have been petitioning via hashtag—#DisneyAdaptPercyJackson—for Disney to tackle the series. Their excitement grew even stronger last December when Riordan Tweeted a picture of himself at Disney+

While Disney published the books through Hyperion, it was 20th Century Fox that optioned the film rights and adapted the first two books into features that earned only a lukewarm reception from audiences.