“Earth to Ned” to Return to Disney+ with New Episodes January 1

There is a lot of new content coming to Disney+ in the not-so-distant future. In fact, it looks like the streamer will celebrate the new year with brand new episodes of Earth to Ned set to debut on January 1.
- According to Collider, a new batch of episodes of the alien talk show Earth to Ned will debut on Disney+ on January 1.
- It’s unclear how many new episodes of the popular show we will see in this second batch.
- Earth to Ned debuted on Disney+ in September and you can stream the first 10 episodes now.
About Earth to Ned:
- The new talk show is hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities! With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.
- Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion.
- Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.
Celebrity guests have included:
- Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Rachel Bilson (The O.C.)
- Michael Ian Black (Wet Hot American Summer)
- Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
- Gina Carano (The Mandalorian)
- RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Taye Diggs (Rent)
- Lil Rel Howery (Get Out)
- Bindi and Robert Irwin (Crikey! It’s the Irwins)
- Gillian Jacobs (Love)
- NeNe Leakes (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!)
- Joel McHale (Community)
- Andy Richter (Conan)
- Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Eli Roth (Hostel)
- Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls)
- Paul Scheer (The League)
- Jenny Slate (Zootopia)
- Raven Symoné (Raven’s Home)
- Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden)
- Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back)