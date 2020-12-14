“Earth to Ned” to Return to Disney+ with New Episodes January 1

There is a lot of new content coming to Disney+ in the not-so-distant future. In fact, it looks like the streamer will celebrate the new year with brand new episodes of Earth to Ned set to debut on January 1.

According to Collider Earth to Ned will debut on Disney+ on January 1.

It's unclear how many new episodes of the popular show we will see in this second batch.

Earth to Ned debuted on Disney+ in September and you can stream the first 10 episodes now.

Check out Mike's review of the series here

About Earth to Ned:

The new talk show is hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture.

Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion.

Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.

