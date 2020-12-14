Hulu Has Acquired the U.S. Rights to the A24 Film, “False Positive,” Starring Ilana Glazer

Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to the A24 film, False Positive, directed by John Lee and starring Ilana Glazer. It will debut as a Hulu Original Film in 2021.

This continues the partnership between Hulu and A24, following the season three renewal of Ramy Youssef's Golden Globe-winning series Ramy.

False Positive Synopsis:

After several attempts of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.”

The Cast of False Positive:

Ilana Glazer – Lucy

Justin Theroux – Adrian

Pierce Brosnan – Dr. Hindle

Gretchen Mol

Sophia Bush

Josh Hamilton