Hulu Renews Hit Series “Ramy” For Ten-Episode Third Season

by | Jul 9, 2020 1:36 PM Pacific Time

Fans of the hit Hulu series, Ramy, will be excited to learn that the hit series has been renewed for a 10-episode third season that will be coming to the streaming service.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has renewed A24's Ramy, from Golden Globe-winner Ramy Youssef, for a 10-episode, third season. The second season debuted on Hulu on Friday, May 29.  
  • The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.
  • Ramy is written, executive-produced, created by and starring Ramy Youssef, executive produced by A24’s Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, Jerrod Carmichael, Chris Storer, and produced by A24.
  • The series stars Youssef, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way. Season two also featured Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali.
  • Resonating deeply with viewers and critics alike, Ramy is yet another example of Hulu’s continued success in elevating powerful and relevant stories about the human experience from breakthrough creators. Season three of the Peabody Award-winning series joins Hulu's critically acclaimed slate of Originals including Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People, The Great, Shrill, Pen15 and its upcoming series Woke starring Lamorne Morris.
  • Season Two of the hit series debuted back on May 29th, and you can read our review of it here.
  • Last month, the Paley Center in Los Angeles celebrated the second season of the show, and a possible third season was hinted at.

 
 
