Hulu Releases Trailer for Semi-Animated Comedy Series “Woke”

Hulu has released the trailer for a new original series called Woke, premiering September 9th.

What’s Happening:

Semi-animated live-action series Woke is Inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight.

The show follows Keef (Lamorne Morris), a Black cartoonist living in San Francisco, who is finally on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything.

Woke

The co-creators serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen.

Kate Schumaecker will serve as executive producer on the pilot.