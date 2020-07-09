Hulu Releases Trailer for Semi-Animated Comedy Series “Woke”

Hulu has released the trailer for a new original series called Woke, premiering September 9th.
- Semi-animated live-action series Woke is Inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight.
- The show follows Keef (Lamorne Morris), a Black cartoonist living in San Francisco, who is finally on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything.
- Woke is developed by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight.
- The co-creators serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen.
- Kate Schumaecker will serve as executive producer on the pilot.