TV Review: “Ramy” Season 2 (Hulu)

Hulu’s Golden Globe-winning original series Ramy is back for its second season, releasing on May 29th. This brilliant series gets even better in its sophomore season, building on established themes from the first season and exploring new ones like no other show can. If you’re not already a fan, now is the perfect time to let Ramy Youssef take you on an incredible journey.

Ramy Hassan returns from his trip to visit his extended family in Egypt even more confused than when he left. When he is introduced to the new Sheikh in town (Mahershala Ali, Hidden Figures), he becomes more involved in his Muslim fatih in his quest to fill an empty void. But as the season unfolds, Ramy learns that every action has a consequence that he has to deal with.

The second season of Ramy is even more laugh-out-loud funny than the first while also exploring some deep topics that rarely get covered in dramas, let alone comedies. The series also refuses to be placed into any type of formula, with the lead character barely appearing in several episodes this season to expand on his family. His mother, father, and sister each get their own episodes, but in an unexpected surprise, so does his uncle.

Uncle Naseem, played by Laith Nakli, provided some of the biggest laughs in the first season as Ramy’s braggadocious, antisemetic, chauvinistic uncle. Ramy works for his uncle at his jewelry shop, but he’s really been a supporting character until the ninth episode of this second season where he becomes the main focus. It’s an unforgettable episode and one that awards voters should pay attention to. It transforms the character into a three dimensional person with so much depth.

With Ramy taking a bigger role in his newfound mosque, this season dives deeper into faith, family, and culture. The complexities of Ramy’s own religious identity compared to that of his family, friends, and society is a big part of both seasons, but gets elevated here. It also deals with racial stereotypes within the Muslim faith and Ramy’s personal struggles marrying his past with living honestly and trying to start a new chapter. This season also deals with addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, gender identity, and immigration.

Ramy Hassan is an incredibly relatable character, with Ramy Youssef injecting his own quiet charm and charisma. His character growth this season is all about trying to be less self absorbed, which proves to be a real struggle for him. Surrounded by hilariously lovable characters and a new dog named Boomer, Ramy continues to endear himself to viewers.

Ramy is a special show that only comes around once in a blue moon. Rarely does TV get this honest about faith, family, and culture, creating something truly poignant for every viewer. It’s the story of a second generation Muslim American trying to find a balance between being the man his faith tells him to be and the man society expects him to be.

I give Ramy season two 5 out of 5 cups of hot cocoa with marshmallows.

Season 2 of Ramy premieres May 29th only on Hulu.

