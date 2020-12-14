Tickets Are Available Now for Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort 2021 Food Events

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort will be hosting their popular food and beverage events starting early next year, and if you’re still looking to get a gift for someone this holiday season, tickets are on sale now. Just make sure to get yourself one too.

The Food & Wine Classic: A Taste of Swan and Dolphin – 5:30-8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 16th, and February 27th

Each event will be offering 10 food stations from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants and more than 50 beverage offerings. Both will feature live entertainment and unlimited food and beverage tastings, including dessert selections from the hotel’s world champion pastry chef, Laurent Branlard.

Highlights include: Roasted organic pumpkin ravioli gnudi with seared sea scallop, whipped ricotta cheese, and pumpkin gremolata (served by Todd English’s bluezoo at the Jan. 16 event). Surf and Turf featuring roasted Linz Heritage Angus prime strip loin and marinated shrimp with creamed spinach and sauce foyot (served by Shula’s Steak House at the Feb. 27 event).



The Big Game Tailgate Watch Party – Sunday, February 7th at 6:00 p.m. ET

The event will begin 30 minutes prior to kickoff and last through the end of the game. While watching all the action, guests can enjoy seven food stations and unlimited craft beer and wine.

Menu highlights include: Crispy fried chicken wings with an array of sauces, Angus beef sliders, carne asada tacos, Italian sausage sandwiches, a selection of desserts, and more.



Safety Protocols:

Among the protocols implemented for each event are: Temperature checks at the entrance; plexiglass walls for all food service areas; all cast members wearing PPE; socially distanced event space; seating available to accommodate each party at their own table; touchless menus and clearly marked social distancing signage.

Event-only tickets can be purchased online at SwanDolphinFoodAndWineClassic.com for $110 per person. Room packages start at $359 and include event access for two adults. To book, call 1-888-828-8850 between 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET weekdays; 5:00 p.m. ET on weekends. Events are limited to those 21 years and older.

For more information, visit SwanDolphinFoodAndWineClassic.com.