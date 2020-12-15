Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2021

The new year is almost here and Disney just announced everything that’s coming to Disney+ in January 2021!

Highlights include WandaVision and a new series to help subscribers get into Disney+ exclusives from Marvel called Marvel Studios: Legends, plus 10 new episodes of Earth to Ned and the brand-new shorts series Pixar Popcorn. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this January.

New Exclusives

TV Shows

Earth to Ned January 1st – 10 New Episodes

Marvel Studios: Legends January 8th – Wanda Maximoff and Vision

WandaVision January 15th – Episode 1 January 22nd – Episode 2 January 29th – Episode 3

Pixar Popcorn January 22nd – Collection of mini-shorts



Extras

Beyond the Clouds – New Episodes Premier Fridays

“Beyond the Clouds takes an exclusive look inside the production and inspiration behind the Disney+ original movie. The short form docuseries can be found under extras for Clouds. A total of nine episodes will premiere weekly with the final episode streaming on January 29th.”

New Library Additions

January 1st

Movies

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

TV Shows/Specials

700 Sharks

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

January 8th

Movies

Ferdinand

TV Shows/Specials

Disney Fam Jam

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1-4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

January 15th

Movies

Mary Poppins Returns

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

TV Shows/Specials

January 22nd

TV Shows/Specials

Wild Uganda

January 29th

Movies

Epic

Ramona and Beezus

TV Shows/Specials

Dinosaurs (s1-4)

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Texas Storm Squad

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.