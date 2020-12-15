Everything Coming to Disney+ in January 2021

The new year is almost here and Disney just announced everything that’s coming to Disney+ in January 2021!
Highlights include WandaVision and a new series to help subscribers get into Disney+ exclusives from Marvel called Marvel Studios: Legends, plus 10 new episodes of Earth to Ned and the brand-new shorts series Pixar Popcorn. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this January.
New Exclusives
TV Shows
- Earth to Ned
- January 1st – 10 New Episodes
- Marvel Studios: Legends
- January 8th – Wanda Maximoff and Vision
- WandaVision
- January 15th – Episode 1
- January 22nd – Episode 2
- January 29th – Episode 3
- Pixar Popcorn
- January 22nd – Collection of mini-shorts
Extras
Beyond the Clouds – New Episodes Premier Fridays
“Beyond the Clouds takes an exclusive look inside the production and inspiration behind the Disney+ original movie. The short form docuseries can be found under extras for Clouds. A total of nine episodes will premiere weekly with the final episode streaming on January 29th.”
New Library Additions
January 1st
Movies
- Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- The Wolverine (2013)
TV Shows/Specials
- 700 Sharks
- Great Shark Chow Down
- Mega Hammerhead
January 8th
Movies
- Ferdinand
TV Shows/Specials
- Disney Fam Jam
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1-4
- Toy Story That Time Forgot
January 15th
Movies
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Doctor Doolittle 3
- Isle of Dogs
TV Shows/Specials
January 22nd
TV Shows/Specials
- Wild Uganda
January 29th
Movies
- Epic
- Ramona and Beezus
TV Shows/Specials
- Dinosaurs (s1-4)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (s17)
- Texas Storm Squad
Weekly Watch Guide
