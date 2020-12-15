New Series “Marvel Studios: Legends” Announced for Disney+

Marvel Studios has announced a new show coming January 8th to Disney+, Marvel Studios: Legends.
Marvel Studios: Legends is a new series that revisits some of the most iconic moments from the MCU, one character at a time. Kicking off with Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the first two episodes start streaming Jan. 8, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iTN2kNdhFv
- The new series will revisit iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe one character per episode.
- The first two episodes, which will both release on January 8th, will look at Wanda Maximoff and Vision, a perfect way to get ready for WandaVision (January 15th).
- Marvel Studios: Legends starts streaming on January 8th, exclusively on Disney+.
More About WandaVision: