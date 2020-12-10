Second “WandaVision” Trailer Shows Off More of Wanda’s New Reality

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stepped into the spotlight during Disney’s Investor Day presentation to talk about some of the exciting new things Marvel has coming to Disney+. Among his announcements was a brand new trailer for the first news series on the slate: WandaVision.

"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

WandaVision was originally announced as coming in December 2020 with no time frame beyond that. Last month though, Disney+ confirmed the series will premiere on January 15, 2021.

was originally announced as coming in December 2020 with no time frame beyond that. Last month though, Disney+ confirmed the series will premiere on January 15, 2021. We also learned last month that the new series was partially filmed in front of a live studio audience

The first trailer for WandaVision debuted back in September, during the Emmys. Take a look at Mack’s breakdown of the trailer

About WandaVision:

Marvel Studios' captivating new series WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The Cast:

Elizabeth Olsen

Paul Bettany

Kat Dennings

Kathryn Hahn

Randall Park

Teyonah Parris