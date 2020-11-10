Marvel’s “WandaVision” was Filmed in Front of a Live Studio Audience

by | Nov 10, 2020 11:07 AM Pacific Time

With Marvel’s WandaVision still set to debut on Disney+ at some point this year, we are getting closer and closer to the presumed premiere date. As the day draws near, Entertainment Weekly revealed some interesting new photos and details about the new series.

  • Entertainment Weekly revealed that the premiere episode of WandaVision was shot in black and white and in front of a live studio audience, mimicking the classic sitcoms from which the show draws some of its inspiration.
  • For the premiere shoot, crew members dressed in 1950s-era clothing and used classic television tricks from sitcoms like Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie in place of more modern special effects.
  • It was also revealed that, because his familiar maroon skin didn’t quite work in grayscale, Paul Bettany’s Vision had to be painted blue instead.
  • Elizabeth Olsen, who of course plays Wanda Maximoff, mentioned her familiarity with live sets:
    • “It was insanity. There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House].”
  • Bettany also joked that they became accustomed to filming in front of a live audience:
    • “We were all so high by the end of it, we wanted to keep on running the show. Maybe take it out on tour or something. WandaVision on ice.”
  • Head Writer Jac Schaeffer mentioned how this new show took inspiration from classic television while also creating something brand new:
    • “The show is a love letter to the golden age of television. We’re paying tribute and honoring all of these incredible shows and people who came before us, [but] we’re also trying to blaze new territory.”
  • Co-Executive Producer Mary Livanos touched a little bit on how this series will get into that new territory:
    • “It really does feel like we’re all programmed to know and love and understand these suburban family sitcoms. So, to mess with expectations has been really fun.”
  • In addition to Bettany and Olsen, Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris will be joining the MCU in this new series as “Nosy Neighbor” and a grown up version of Monica Rambeau, respectively.
  • Both actors had something to say about their characters and how excited they were to join the MCU:
    • Hahn: “I’ve always loved that gasp of human magic that they have. It’s not like I had never done anything like this, but especially since becoming a mom, I have always been interested in those jolts of adrenaline and humanity.”
    • Parris: “I feel so special and honored to be able to walk in her shoes and bring her story to life. I hope that me playing this character (a) gives a group of people who are underrepresented a chance to see themselves, and (b) seeing my face and my Black body helps them engage with Black women and our humanity.”
  • Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and WandaVision director Matt Shakman wanted to get some tips on creating this sitcom-style show, so they actually sat down with none other than Dick Van Dyke for advice.
    • Shakman: “[The Dick Van Dyke Show] can be very broad with silly physical-comedy gags, and yet it never feels false, and I wondered how they did that. His answer was really simple: He basically said that if it couldn’t happen in real life, it couldn’t happen on the show.”
  • As far as the potential audience for the show, Feige explains that you don’t need to be an avid fan of Marvel films to enjoy WandaVision (but it helps):
    • “If you haven’t seen any of them and just want to step into this weird thing because you love The Dick Van Dyke Show, it’s going to work. But if you’ve been tracking the 23 movies we’ve made and following along the stories into Phase 4, there’ll be a wealth of rewards waiting for you as it all unfolds.”
  • Entertainment Weekly also revealed some new black and white stills from the premiere episode of WandaVision.

  • WandaVision will debut at some point this year on Disney+. Be sure to check back for a premiere date and more information on the new Marvel series.
