Disney Is Collaborating With Keith Haring Studio on New Products to Celebrate the History of Mickey Mouse and the Artwork of Keith Haring

Disney is once again collaborating with Keith Haring Studio in a celebration of the history of Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring’s artwork with new products coming to stores now and throughout 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is collaborating with Keith Haring Studio in creating new Mickey Mouse products with original artwork from Keith Haring to celebrate the history of the mouse.
- Products will range from clothing to accessories and can be found through multiple retail outlets including Uniqlo, Max Bone, Stance, Levi’s, Diamond Supply Co., and Corkcicle, along with global offerings from Swatch, Coach, Medicom, and Zara.
- Disney has collaborated with Keith Haring Studio before in 2018 for Mickey: The True Original Exhibition which celebrated Mickey’s 90th anniversary.
- In the 1980s, Haring was known for his unique Mickey Mouse artwork that would be seen throughout the streets of New York City. He had been inspired by Walt Disney and his artists throughout his childhood even aspiring to be a cartoonist himself.
- “I always wanted to work for Walt Disney when I was growing up, when I was a kid and in some ways I think he is one of the three most important artists of the 20th century along with Warhol and Picasso.” – Keith Haring.
What They’re Saying:
- Keith Haring Studio on the collaboration: “Keith Haring’s respect and admiration for Walt Disney, especially the beloved Mickey Mouse, served as an inspiration for some of his iconic pieces. By collaborating with Disney, we are able to bring his artwork to life through a new medium and continue to celebrate his enduring influence on the art community and future generations to come.”