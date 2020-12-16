Disney Is Collaborating With Keith Haring Studio on New Products to Celebrate the History of Mickey Mouse and the Artwork of Keith Haring

Disney is collaborating with Keith Haring Studio in creating new Mickey Mouse products with original artwork from Keith Haring to celebrate the history of the mouse.

Products will range from clothing to accessories and can be found through multiple retail outlets including Uniqlo, Max Bone, Stance, Levi’s, Diamond Supply Co., and Corkcicle, along with global offerings from Swatch, Coach, Medicom, and Zara.

Disney has collaborated with Keith Haring Studio before in 2018 for Mickey: The True Original Exhibition which celebrated Mickey’s 90th anniversary.

In the 1980s, Haring was known for his unique Mickey Mouse artwork that would be seen throughout the streets of New York City. He had been inspired by Walt Disney and his artists throughout his childhood even aspiring to be a cartoonist himself.