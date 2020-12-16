EA Games Offering Exclusive In-Game Character Sets for “Star Wars: Squadrons” Gamers

Star Wars gamers looking for some fun to keep them busy this winter, will want to be sure to unlock new customizable character sets in EA’s Star Wars: Squadrons. For a limited time, fans that own the game can enjoy this special download featuring the Hoth and Imperial Executioner pilot outfits.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

EA Games Star Wars: Squadrons .

. Earlier today, the game developer tweeted the news

Gamers can unlock both the Hoth and Imperial Executioner helmets, flight suits, and gloves for their game pilots.

The offer is available Now through January 10, 2021 for fans who own Squadrons + Jedi: Fallen Order or Battlefront 1/2.

Hoth Pilot:

Imperial Executioner Pilot:

About Star Wars: Squadrons

“The Empire’s retreat after a surprise attack marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction. But for one member of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over. Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted relentlessly by a renegade New Republic X-wing in this standalone Star Wars : Squadrons story.”

story.” Read Mike’s review of the game.

Purchase Star Wars: Squadrons from EA

About Jedi: Fallen Order: