Video Game Review – “Star Wars: Squadrons” (single-player mode)

by | Oct 13, 2020 11:06 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Growing up as a teenager in the 90s, two of my formative video games were the flight / space combat simulators Star Wars: X-Wing and Star Wars: TIE Fighter, which offered fans of George Lucas’s space opera epic to sit in the cockpits of famous starfighters on both sides of the Galactic Civil War.

Now, more than 25 years later, Lucasfilm Games has partnered with publisher Electronic Arts and developer Motive Studios to create Star Wars: Squadrons, a modern update on the same concept set firmly within the current-era Star Wars canon. I spent this past weekend playing through the single-player campaign of Star Wars: Squadrons (on the “Pilot” difficulty level) and I had a great time with the game.

Like many video games of the past couple decades, players can customize their characters’ appearances (there are two protagonists, one for each faction), though the outcome of that customization doesn’t really matter in single-player mode, as you don’t often– or ever, really– have the opportunity to see yourself. You do hear your persona’s also-customizable voice, however, as your pilots will react to certain in-game situations or moments with a quip or call for help from their wingmates. Missions alternate between the Empire and New Republic, but not one after another. Sometimes you’ll be a “good guy” a few times in a row, and sometimes you’ll fly for the Imperial remnant for a little while.

As would be expected, each mission is interspersed with cutscenes that progress the story of Star Wars: Squadrons, which concerns the development of a New Republic superweapon called the Starhawk and Imperial efforts to destroy and/or disable it. Familiar characters such as Rogue Squadron leader Wedge Antilles (voiced here by actor Denis Lawson, who played the role in four Star Wars movies) and General Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall) of Star Wars Rebels fame join newcomers like Imperial Officer Terisa Kerrill (Peta Sergeant), defector Lindon Javes (Phil Morris), ace pilot Varko Grey (Noshir Dalal), and a cyborg who can best be described as “Evil Lobot”– complete with goatee– LT-514 (Alistair McKenzie).

Fans of the recent Star Wars novels and comic books will be thrilled to see Admiral Rae Sloane brought to life for the first time on-screen (voiced by Dionne Audain), and getting to know the individual members of both squadrons can be a real treat in optional dialogue interactions between stints in their respective starfighters. And as for the gameplay itself, I will say that I mostly had a lot of fun while piloting my X-Wing, A-Wing, TIE Fighter, and TIE Interceptor around a variety of backdrops. There are also support vessels like the U-Wing and the TIE Reaper and bombers like the Y-Wing and… well, the TIE Bomber. The latter two groups are a little tricker to master than the fairly straightforward fly-and-shoot controls of the others, but I imagine getting better at each will be rewarding over time.

Missions consist of assaulting targets, escorting allies, defending assets, and generally just blowing up a lot of opposing ships. As stated above, the basic of flying and shooting are pretty easy to get ahold of, but there’s a somewhat steep learning curve when it comes to the more advanced controls of shifting power between ship systems, transferring energy to forward or aft shields, using the targeting wheel, and special moves like drifting. By the end of the campaign I felt I had a decent handle of some of these things, while still admittedly being completely lost at others. I can only guess that devoting a good amount of hours to the also-included multiplayer mode would help develop and refine these skills as well.

I did encounter a couple of major bugs in Star Wars: Squadrons during my play-through of the main campaign: in two separate missions my progress was hindered by the game getting hung up and not advancing to the next stage after I had completed all assigned tasks, and in one of these cases all allied and opposing ships froze in mid-space instead of flying to their next goals. In both of these cases I was forced to exit out of the mission and reboot my Xbox One console to get the software to correct itself, as retrying the mission from my most recent checkpoint did nothing to alleviate the problem. This proved reasonably frustrating because of how much time I had already devoted to each objective, but I was eventually able to get past those points in the game and finish out the full campaign.

Overall, I think Motive Studios has done a terrific job in delivering what fans would want and expect from a current-generation Star Wars space battle simulator. The visuals and audio effects are all authentic to the franchise, and participating in familiar scenarios like an all-out assault on an Imperial Star Destroyer is a genuine thrill. I haven’t yet dived into the multiplayer mode but I’m sure that’s a hoot as well. Over the past year EA has been building up a decent track record with its Star Wars games (like the also-excellent Jedi – Fallen Order) and as a fan I’d love to see that trend continue.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available now wherever video games are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed