“Star Wars: Squadrons” Upcoming Video Game Announced by Electronic Arts Ahead of EA Play

by | Jun 12, 2020 11:29 AM Pacific Time

Gamers who enjoy exploring A Galaxy Far, Far Away in Star Wars video games have something very exciting to look forward to next week: the trailer reveal for EA’s upcoming new title Star Wars: Squadrons.

The existence of Star Wars: Squadrons leaked online this morning thanks to an early posting on Microsoft’s Xbox website, forcing EA’s hand in revealing the game’s imagery and title on its official Star Wars Twitter feed. The artwork features the profiles of a Rebel Alliance X-Wing fighter pilot and Imperial TIE Fighter pilot next to each other, with X-Wings, Y-Wings, and A-Wings going up against TIE Fighters, TIE Interceptors, TIE Bombers, a Star Destroyer, and other ships in space combat. EA says the trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons will be unveiled this coming Monday, June 15.

Watch EA Star Wars – Pilots Wanted:

What’s happening:

  • Electronic Arts has revealed the title and official teaser image for its upcoming new space battle game Star Wars: Squadrons.
  • Rumor has it that Star Wars: Squadrons was developed at EA’s Motive Studios under the codename “Project Maverick.”
  • EA acquired the exclusive license to develop Star Wars video games from Disney in May 2013, shortly after Lucasfilm’s internal video game department LucasArts was shuttered. EA currently holds the license through 2023, and has assigned Star Wars projects across several of its studios, including BioWare, DICE, Visceral Games, Motive, Capital Games and external developer Respawn Entertainment.
  • Most recently EA released the third-person adventure game Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order, which was met with acclaim from fans and critics alike.
  • EA’s virtual preview event EA Play will take place next Thursday, June 18 at 4:00 PM. Prior to that, the trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons will debut on YouTube.

What they’re saying:

  • EA Star Wars: “Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of  #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time”

 
 
Send this to a friend