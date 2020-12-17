Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Passes Away at 75, Wore the Famous Armor in Original Star Wars Trilogy

Some sad news today for Star Wars fans, as actor Jeremy Bulloch— best known for his performance as bounty hunter Boba Fett in the Original Trilogy– has passed away at the age of 75.

Beyond his Star Wars fame, Bulloch has over 100 credits listed on IMDb, including the role of Smithers in the James Bond film Octopussy. He was known for being incredibly kind to fans, appearing in numerous fan-made films and regularly making the rounds on the convention circuit through the years.

What’s happening:

British actor Jeremy Bulloch has passed away. He is best known for wearing the Boba Fett armor and performing the character on-set in the films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi , though in Empire his voice was dubbed over in post production by another actor named Jason Wingreen The Mandalorian ).

and , though in his voice was dubbed over in post production by another actor named ). Bulloch also played Lieutenant Sheckil in The Empire Strikes Back and had a cameo appearance as Captain Jeremoch Colton in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith .

and had a cameo appearance as Captain Jeremoch Colton in . He was the half-brother of Robert Watts, one of the producers of the original Star Wars trilogy.

What they’re saying: