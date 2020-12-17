Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch Passes Away at 75, Wore the Famous Armor in Original Star Wars Trilogy

by | Dec 17, 2020 12:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Some sad news today for Star Wars fans, as actor Jeremy Bulloch— best known for his performance as bounty hunter Boba Fett in the Original Trilogy– has passed away at the age of 75.

Beyond his Star Wars fame, Bulloch has over 100 credits listed on IMDb, including the role of Smithers in the James Bond film Octopussy. He was known for being incredibly kind to fans, appearing in numerous fan-made films and regularly making the rounds on the convention circuit through the years.

What’s happening:

  • British actor Jeremy Bulloch has passed away. He is best known for wearing the Boba Fett armor and performing the character on-set in the films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, though in Empire his voice was dubbed over in post production by another actor named Jason Wingreen (and much later by Temuera Morrison, who has now taken over the role of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian).
  • Bulloch also played Lieutenant Sheckil in The Empire Strikes Back and had a cameo appearance as Captain Jeremoch Colton in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.
  • He was the half-brother of Robert Watts, one of the producers of the original Star Wars trilogy.

What they’re saying:

  • Star Wars Explained: “So sad to hear about Jeremy Bulloch. I remember the first time I heard about Dragon Con, I was ten or so and freaked out when I found out BOBA FETT would be there! He always seemed like he really enjoyed being involved with the fans.”
  • Dan Zehr, host of Coffee with Kenobi: “So sorry to hear of the loss of Jeremy Bulloch. A good man who was friendly, polite, and had a great sense of humor. Our most sincere condolences to his family.”
 
 
