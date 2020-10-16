New “Star Wars: The Vintage Collection” Boba Fett Figure from Hasbro Available for Pre-Order

“Boba Fett!? Where!?” Hasbro has announced a new Star Wars action figure based on the infamous bounty hunter – Boba Fett.
- Featuring premium detail and design inspired by Return of the Jedi, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH BOBA FETT Figure makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors.
- Highly poseable with realistic detail, this quality 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections.
- The figure includes two accessories.
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Walmart, Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store.
ICYMI – More Stare Wars news:
- Next year Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will introduce a new legacy lightsaber to the collection available at Doc-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Disney took this opportunity to ask fans to vote on which design they’d like to see offered. Well, the results are in and StarWars.com has revealed the winning lightsaber hilt that will debut on Batuu in 2021.
- This holiday season is going to be pretty brick-tastic, as the brand new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special comes to Disney+. Disney+ announced the addition of three new cast members who will voice their iconic characters in the sure to be hilarious special.
- Pottery Barn Kids has launched a new collection of adorable childhood essentials inspired by the Disney+’s hit live action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Featuring the show’s breakout star, The Child is the main focus of the cozy collection that includes cotton pajamas, soft blankets, quilts, sheet sets, towels and a variety of swaddles.