Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, and More Join Cast of Disney+’s “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special”

This holiday season is going to be pretty brick-tastic, as the brand new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special comes to Disney+. Today, Disney+ announced the addition of three new cast members who will voice their iconic characters in the sure to be hilarious special.

Calling back to the notoriously so-bad-it's-good 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special , the updated LEGO version is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 17

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day!

reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day! Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm.

is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer.

James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers.