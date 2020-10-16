Star Wars Reveals Fan Selected Legacy Lightsaber Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2021

Next year Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will introduce a new legacy lightsaber to the collection available at Doc-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Disney took this opportunity to ask fans to vote on which design they’d like to see offered. Well, the results are in and StarWars.com has revealed the winning lightsaber hilt that will debut on Batuu in 2021.

What’s Happening:

Last month Disney asked Star Wars fans to vote on which legacy lightsaber

Fans had six styles to choose from spanning several different eras and sagas across the franchise. Among the choices were: Anakin Skywalker Kanan Jarrus Qui-Gon Jinn Cal Kestis Ezra Bridger Lord Corvax

Today, StarWars.com

Fans chose the weapon hilt belonging to Cal Kestis, a Padawan who survived Order 66. Audiences were introduced to the Jedi-in-training in the 2019 game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Legacy Lightsaber in Doc-Ondar’s Collection:

While Cal’s blade won’t be available until next year, two additional styles will be joining the collection this fall: Ahsoka Tano’s hilts and blades Star Wars: The Clone Wars Count Dooku’s Sith weapon, with signature elegant curved handle and flourishing blade-emitter guard



In addition to the new styles, guests visiting Batuu can also shop for these fan favorite legacy lightsaber: Luke Skywalker Rey Darth Vader Obi-Wan Kenobi And more

Some Legacy Lightsabers are available on shopDisney as part of the Star WarsTrading Post