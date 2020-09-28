Star Wars Trading Post shopDisney: Legacy Lightsabers, Authentic Attire and Gear

The first shipment of goods from Batuu has arrived on shopDisney and fans can now outfit themselves with the same robes and tunics worn by the Jedi and Sith. The limited release items are available at Star Wars Trading Post locations at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts and on shopDisney. Here fans can shop authentic items from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Star Wars Trading Post

For the first time ever, merchandise from Black Spire Outpost on Batuu is now available off planet at the all-new Star Wars Trading Post. As the new limited release collections roll out, fans can acquire some of the most prized possession from Galaxy’s Edge without ever having to leave home! Collections will include:

Jedi and Sith attire and gear

Legacy Lightsabers

Handcrafted toys and collectibles from Toydarian Toymaker

Curious creatures from Bina’s Creature Stall

Recruitment gear and supplies from First Order Cargo

Indispensable sidekicks from Droid Depot

Robes and Tunics for Adults

Robes and Tunics for Kids

Lightsaber Blade and Hilts

Other Lightsaber Accessories