Photo Update: Magic Kingdom’s Rivers of America Drained

A rare sight can be seen at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom right now as the Rivers of America on the edges of both Frontierland and Liberty Square has been drained for refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

The Rivers of America at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

When the river is drained, it truly is a sight to behold as the normally bustling waterway is now dry and exposed. It also offers fans the opportunity to see the rarely seen track that the Liberty Belle Riverboat glides along. During this time, parts of this track will see repairs and maintenance that is otherwise nearly impossible to do when the river is full of water.

We also saw that Harper’s Mill on Tom Sawyer Island is also going under a refurbishment of its own, though to what extent, we don’t know at this time. It could possibly just be cosmetic, painting the waterside mill or even maybe some interior work. As Tom Sawyer Island is also closed at this time, we can’t get much closer to investigate.

This refurbishment as a whole is one of several that are due ahead of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in October of 2021, though at this time we do not know how the COVID-19 pandemic has officially affected those anniversary plans.

According to the official Walt Disney World website, the attractions on the Rivers of America (Liberty Belle Riverboat, Rafts to Tom Sawyer Island, and Tom Sawyer Island) are scheduled to be closed for refurbishment through at least February 24th, 2021.