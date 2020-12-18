20th Digital Studio Launches “Bite Size Holiday” Short Films

by | Dec 18, 2020 8:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

20th Digital Studio has launched its first-ever Bite Size Holiday short film series sponsored by Mars following the success of Bite Size Halloween.

What’s Happening:

  • Four holiday-themed shorts directed by emerging filmmakers have been posted on ABC’s Facebook and Twitter along with Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Facebook and Twitter accounts.
    "Swapsies" Lewis Reeves and Lauren Douglin

  • The films include:
    • Science Fair Santa (directors Chris Modoono and Gil Zabarsky) on ABC’s Facebook & Twitter.
    • Come In (director Jan Livingston), starring Tobin Bell on ABC’s Facebook & Twitter.
    • Santa Won’t Leave (director Christopher Leone) on Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Facebook & Twitter.
    • Swapsies (director Keri Collins) on Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Facebook & Twitter.

What They’re Saying:

  • Ray Ama, Media Director for Mars Wrigley: “We’re thrilled to partner with 20th Digital Studio again, this time to spread some holiday cheer through their first-ever Bite Size Holiday series, sponsored by M&M’S. Mars Wrigley is committed to creating better moments and more smiles for consumers, and what better way to do that during the season than reaching people with holiday content that they can enjoy with their families, and what better treat to enjoy while watching the Bite Size Holiday series, than our latest seasonal innovation, M&M’S Sugar Cookie — with a taste of holiday cookie nostalgia in every bite!”
  • Danielle Calnon, VP, Entertainment Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising Sales: Following the success of Bite Size Halloween, Mars is returning to sponsor 20th Digital’s Bite Size Holiday to help families celebrate the season and bring on the holiday spirits. Disney’s social properties have shown to be a great platform for brands to reach their audiences and authentically engage in timely conversations while also providing a stage for emerging creators to showcase their talent and tell their stories.”
  • David Worthen Brooks, EVP of 20th Digital Studio: “I’m thrilled by our continuing partnership with Mars, which allows 20th Digital Studio to bring forward these charming holiday stories from talented rising filmmakers.”

You can read our review of the Bite Size Halloween series, which you can stream now on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
