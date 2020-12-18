“Snowfall” Season 4 Premieres February 24 on FX

The Snowfall season 4 premiere has been revealed from FX’s Twitter account, and we’ll be getting the next season of the hit show on February 24, 2020.

The show will release first on FX starting February 24th and be available to stream the next day through FX on Hulu

Snowfall is created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron. And executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley, and Julie DeJoie.

About Season 4:

The season brings us to January 1, 1985, where Ronald Reagan has just won his re-election campaign. Demand for cocaine is high with dealers benefiting including the ones we follow lead by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) but they are also starting to realize the damage drugs are doing to people and places they love. The LAPD starts diverting much more money to the “war on drugs,” while the government is concerned that one of their own may be involved with the growing epidemic. Franklin is forced to regain control of his business and try to stop the rising gang violence before it gets out of control.

