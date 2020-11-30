Teaser Released For Fourth Season of “Snowfall” on FX

Although anticipated to debut earlier this year, FX Networks has released a new trailer, teasing the arrival of the fourth season of the drama, Snowfall, in 2021.

What’s Happening:

A teaser trailer for the acclaimed FX drama series, Snowfall , has debuted and gave us a peek at what’s to come in the upcoming fourth season of the show, set to debut in the Spring of 2021.

, has debuted and gave us a peek at what’s to come in the upcoming fourth season of the show, set to debut in the Spring of 2021. The third season of the series took place in the summer of 1984. Crack cocaine is spreading like wildfire through South Central Los Angeles, continuing its path of destruction and changing the culture forever. Police are waking up to this growing epidemic, and Sergeant Andre Wright (Marcus Henderson) has set his sights on budding Kingpin and next-door neighbor Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his people. While local law enforcement fights to stem the tide, Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) and the CIA are working hard to make sure the flow of cocaine into LA doesn’t stop.

To continue funding the war against communism in Central America, Teddy will need to find new routes into the United States using Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and what's left of the Villanueva family. As the stakes and losses continue to mount, our players truly begin to understand the destructive force they have set in motion, forced to re-examine their own motivations and the cost of continuing forward from here.

Snowfall is created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron and Executive Produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron will serve as showrunner.

The fourth season of Snowfall is set to debut in the Spring of 2021.

