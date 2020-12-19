Disney Ambassadors Around the World Share Their Favorite Festive Offerings for the Holiday Season

While the Disney Parks around the world are great ot visit all year round, the holidays are a truly magical time at the happiest places in the world. Disney Ambassadors from the various Disney resorts shared their favorite ways to celebrate the holidays.
- Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland Resort memorialize their merry moments on postcards available in Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel that donate 100% of proceeds to the Operation Santa Claus initiative in Hong Kong.
- At Shanghai Disney Resort, guests can enjoy Duffy-inspired hot beverage sippers and accessorize for the season with collections of merrily-appareled pals from Mickey Mouse and friends and Duffy and friends.
- Tokyo Disney Resort guests can take in an illumination of seasonal lights and decorated trees that dot the landscape of the resort.
- At Walt Disney World, holiday projections transform Cinderella Castle with whimsical holiday scenes.
- Guests visiting Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa can visit Mickey Mouse donned in his seasonal livery and take the spirit home with them with “Aloha Kalikimaka” spirit jerseys, matching plushie headbands and a new ‘ukulele-playing ‘Olu Mel and StellaLou ornament.
- Those looking for holiday gifts at Disneyland Resort can pick up the new Spider-Bots or an array of other shopping options.
- And finally, Disneyland Paris is providing more and more fun at home each day with exclusive recipes, festive artwork and other activities.
- Disney shared a video from the ambassadors as well: