Jon Favreau Talks About “The Book of Boba Fett” on GMA

Jon Favreau made an appearance this morning on Good Morning America, talking about The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ series and answered questions the crew had about the filming of The Mandalorian.

This interview contains spoilers for the ending of The Mandalorian season two.

What’s Happening:

During his interview on Good Morning America, Jon Favreau went over some new details for The Book of Boba Fett, coming December 2021 to Disney+.

It has been confirmed to be a separate series from The Mandalorian season three.

season three. The Book of Boba Fett is considered the next chapter, and the crew is starting pre-production on The Mandalorian season three while working on the new series.

is considered the next chapter, and the crew is starting pre-production on season three while working on the new series. Temuera Morrison stars as Boba Fett, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez — who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer.

Filoni is currently working on Ahsoka , also coming to Disney+.

, also coming to Disney+. Favreau said keeping the Luke Skywalker reveal was very tricky, and they started to get scared when other character castings started to leak. Not telling many people helped, along with the lack of merchandise, which is what also helped them with The Child.

For those that still call Grogu “Baby Yoda,” don’t worry, Favreau said he and the crew also call him Baby Yoda, but as you see in the show, he prefers to be called by his real name, Grogu.

Favreau said he has lots of Grogu merchandise at home including a special ornament made by the crew in the first year of production since no merchandise was made to keep him a secret to the public.

