Lucasfilm Shares “The Mandalorian”-Inspired Holiday Card

This is the way… to celebrate the holiday season. Lucasfilm has shared their 2020 holiday card featuring art inspired by the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
- The holiday card features Din Djarin and Grogu riding a speeder turned into sleigh decked out for the holiday season.
- The card was created by concept artist Christian Alzmann and was shared by the Rancho Obi-Wan museum on Facebook and ILM on Twitter.
- The holiday card was released just a day after the premier of the season two finale of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Check out Mike’s review of the most recent episode.
ICYMI – More The Mandalorian news:
- Google has been creating various objects for 3D augmented reality and this may be the most important one yet as Grogu from The Mandalorian has been added to the list.
- Take a look at just what that post-credit scene from the final episode of The Mandalorian means.
- If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian on Disney+ (honestly who isn’t) you now have the chance to win a set of some really cool-looking Xbox controllers inspired by the show.
- With season two of The Mandalorian complete, Disney Gallery will return next week with an original special dedicated to the making of the second season of the hit Star Wars series on Disney+.