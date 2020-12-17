Win a Pair of Xbox Controllers Inspired by “The Mandalorian”

If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian on Disney+ (honestly who isn’t) you now have the chance to win a set of some really cool-looking Xbox controllers inspired by the show.

This is the way. Follow @Xbox and RT with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win controllers inspired by @TheMandalorian. No purchase req. Open to residents of 50 US (+D.C.), 18+. Ends 7pm PT 12/28/20. Rules: https://t.co/D9Dbrd2Kty pic.twitter.com/gzFNW1CSQn — Xbox (@Xbox) December 17, 2020

To enter the contest, simply follow the rules on the tweet above. Follow @Xbox and Retweet with #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes.

The contest is open until 7:00 pm PT on 12/28/20 so make sure to enter. Even if you don’t own an Xbox system, the controllers would be an awesome collector’s item!

