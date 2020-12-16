“Disney Gallery” to Return Next Week With Original Special on the Making of “The Mandalorian” Season 2

With season two of The Mandalorian coming to an end this week, Disney Gallery will return next week with an original special dedicated to the making of the second season of the hit Star Wars series on Disney+.

From the triumphant return of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett to the live-action debut of fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, the second season of The Mandalorian is a fun, surprising, emotional thrill-ride which has kept fans excited to see how each new weekly chapter will unfold.

is a fun, surprising, emotional thrill-ride which has kept fans excited to see how each new weekly chapter will unfold. Disney+ will bring viewers behind the scenes of the groundbreaking season in a new hour-long “Making of Season Two” special, premiering December 25 on the streaming service.

In this new installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian , filmmakers and cast provide unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series.

, filmmakers and cast provide unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series. Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, this special documentary explores the production of all eight episodes in season two – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.

The “Making of Season Two” special premieres Friday, December 25, streaming only on Disney+.

ICYMI – More The Mandalorian news: