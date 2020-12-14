Mando Mondays Week 8 Roundup – More New “The Mandalorian” Merchandise from Around the Galaxy

Mando Mondays week eight has already seen new The Mandalorian merchandise reveals from shopDisney and Hasbro, but the announcements aren’t over yet! Below, we’ve rounded up a few additional fun items from popular companies like Mondo, MSTR Watches, and EA to tide you over until the next episode of the hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars series.

The Mandalorian: Season 1 poster and variant by Mondo ($100) – “375 piece limited edition silkscreen – and will be available as supplies last. Artwork by Rory Kurtz.”

The Child Automatic ($60) and The Mandalorian Automatic ($399 – $450) by MSTR Watches – “Make sure The Child stays close to you as you navigate through the galaxy with our new limited edition Grogu watch. Mudhorn logo and Mandalorian font surround Gorgu while the Razor Crest shift knob floats around him in the starry galaxy just out of Grogu’s reach. Equipped with a leather style band powered by Japanese 3 hand Miyota movement inside a rose gold plated steel case.”

“Double up on the bounty with our latest Mandalorian timepiece, now in a prestigious, fully automatic Seiko NH35 Japanese Automatic Ambassador. The metal gray case and dial pay homage to the lightsaber deflecting beskar steel and details such as the Mandalorian font in luminescent white, logo and Mudhorn face add the gunslinger’s aesthetic. Teal hands and brown genuine leather bands match his suit and add the perfect pop of color. Limited to only 50 pieces in steel band & 50 in leather band, the fully automatic Mandalorian will be gone before you can say Grogu.”

The Sims FreePlay – the Child In-Game Giveaway (free) – “Make an adorable addition to your Sims world. In celebration of the second season of "The Mandalorian", The Sims FreePlay is giving all players a free in-game replica of the Child!”