Hasbro Reveals More New “The Mandalorian” Toys for Week 8 of Mando Mondays

It’s week 8 of Mando Mondays, and that means the popular toy company Hasbro has revealed some new items celebrating The Mandalorian from its Black Series, Bounty Collecting, and more fun Star Wars toy lines. Let’s take a look at what’s been announced this week from Hasbro!

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION THE CHILD HIDEAWAY HOVER-PRAM PLUSH ($19.99) – “Boys and girls can add THE CHILD (GROGU), a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests (and affectionately referred to as “BABY YODA” by fans), to their STAR WARS collections. Kids can have 3 times the galactic fun with STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION THE CHILD HIDEAWAY HOVER-PRAM PLUSH, converting between hover-pram, THE CHILD in hover-pram, and THE CHILD modes. This plush figure is inspired by the pop culture phenomenon seen on the Disney+ live-action series THE MANDALORIAN. The soft plush design of the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION THE CHILD HIDEAWAY HOVER-PRAM PLUSH allows kids to cuddle up close with the adorable character from the STAR WARS galaxy.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BO-KATAN KRYZE Figure ($19.99) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BO-KATAN KRYZE Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH TUSKEN RAIDER Figure ($19.99) – “Epic figures from the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE return with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH TUSKEN RAIDER Figure, inspired by the original trilogy and featuring premium deco and design. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 4 accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH SHORETROOPER Figure ($19.99) – “Epic figures from the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE return with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH SHORETROOPER Figure, inspired by ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY and featuring premium deco and design. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH IMPERIAL HOVERTANK DRIVER Figure ($19.99) – “Epic figures from the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE return with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH IMPERIAL HOVERTANK DRIVER Figure, inspired by ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY and featuring premium deco and design. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure ($19.99) – “Epic figures from the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE return with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure, inspired by ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY and featuring premium deco and design. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 3 Figure 2-Packs ($15.99) – “Kids and collectors can add THE CHILD (GROGU), affectionately referred to by fans as “BABY YODA,” to their STAR WARS collection with the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 3 Figure 2-Packs. These collectible figure 2-packs are styled to be as cute as they can be, like the pop culture sensation from the live-action Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Kids and fans can collect 3 separate figure 2-packs featuring fun poses such as helmet peeking, datapad tablet, blue milk mustache, curious child, meditation, and tentacle soup surprise. Start a collection, swap with friends, give as gifts, or add to any existing STAR WARS collection with the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 3 Figure 2-Packs. Each sold separately. Includes 2 figures per pack.”