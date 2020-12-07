Mando Mondays Roundup Week 7 – New “The Mandalorian” Merchandise from Hasbro and More

Not only did this morning see new The Mandalorian merchandise reveals on shopDisney, but there’s also another batch of fresh products inspired by the hit Disney+ series by popular Star Wars licensees like Hasbro, Funko, and Her Universe. Let’s take a look!

NERF STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN AMBAN PHASE-PULSE BLASTER ($119.99) – “Imagine tracking down bounties and battling opponents with this NERF STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN AMBAN PHASE-PULSE BLASTER. It's meticulously detailed to capture the look of the blaster seen in THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. It measures an awesome 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display! It makes series-accurate blaster sounds and has an electronic scope with an illuminated lens. To fire, load 1 dart into the breech, pull back the priming handle, and pull the trigger. Eyewear recommended, not included. Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries, not included. Includes blaster, 10 Official Nerf foam darts, and instructions.”

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET DEFEND THE CHILD Figure and Vehicle Pack ($19.99) – “Blast off into galactic action and adventure with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET figures and vehicles! These fun figures and vehicles allow kids to imagine action-packed battles between the dark side and the light side of the Force. Kids will love pretending to protect THE CHILD from the remnants of the Empire with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET DEFEND THE CHILD Figure and Vehicle Pack. Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus with this figure 5-pack with accessories including a hover pram, jetpack, and 7 blasters. This figure 5-pack also includes THE MANDALORIAN, CARA DUNE, IG-11, STORMTROOPER, and THE CHILD figures, featuring multiple points of articulation. Includes 5 figures, hover-pram, clear stand, and 8 accessories.”

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET KUIIL BLURRG BATTLE CHARGE Figure and Vehicle ($14.99) – “Blast off into galactic action and adventure with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET figures and vehicles! These fun figures and vehicles allow kids to imagine action-packed battles throughout the STAR WARS Galaxy. Kids will love imagining exciting battles over the mysterious alien known as THE CHILD with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET KUIIL BLURRG BATTLE CHARGE Figure and Vehicle, featuring an opening BLURRG mouth and a repositionable projectile launcher. This 2.5-inch-scale KUIIL figure features multiple points of articulation and quality design and detail, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, creature mount, projectile, and 2 accessories.”

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET BIKER SCOUT SPEEDER BIKE SPEEDER SPRINT Figure and Vehicle ($14.99) – “Blast off into galactic action and adventure with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET figures and vehicles! These fun figures and vehicles allow kids to imagine action-packed battles throughout the STAR WARS Galaxy. Kids will love imagining daring speeder bike chases with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET BIKER SCOUT SPEEDER BIKE SPEEDER SPRINT Figure and Vehicle, featuring a removable sidecar and repositionable projectile launcher. This 2.5-inch-scale BIKER SCOUT figure features multiple points of articulation and quality design and detail, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, vehicle, sidecar, projectile, and 2 accessories.”

Moff Gideon and Mando Pop! Bobbleheads by Funko ($24.99) – “That sleek mustache previewed on last week’s episode of This Week! In Star Wars belongs to none other than Moff Gideon’s new Funko Pop!, featuring a Darksaber that glows in the dark. Plus, you’ll find a new edition of Mando mid-flight with more glow in the dark elements.”

Our Universe The Mandalorian Mythosaur Skull Splatter Print Long-Sleeve Tee ($39.99) – “The noble Mythosaur takes center stage in new pieces of apparel inspired by The Mandalorian.”

For further Mando Mondays updates and coverage of all things The Mandalorian, continue to check back right here at LaughingPlace.com.