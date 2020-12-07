Mando Mondays Week 7 Brings More “The Mandalorian” Merchandise to shopDisney

It’s Week 7 of Mando Mondays, and that means more new The Mandalorian merchandise has arrived on shopDisney in celebration of the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series.

The Child Spirit Jersey for Dogs – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($36.99) – “The Child (also known as ''Baby Yoda'') pops out of his hover pram to greet bounty hunters far and wide from this delightful Spirit Jersey for dogs inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+.”

The Child Plush Robe for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($49.99) – “When you're tuckered out after a long day of traveling the galaxy, evading the Empire and eating frogs, our plush robe inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the perfect way to get comfy. Featuring a hood with ears and embroidered eyes, plus a pocket appliqué treat, this robe hits about mid-thigh and wraps closed with plush belt.”

The Child T-Shirt by Cakeworthy – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($49.99) – “The most sought-after bounty in the galaxy can be found all over this comfy tee by Cakeworthy. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this crew neck shirt features illustrations of the Child against a soft green background.”

The Child Pajama Pants for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($29.99) – “A full day of using the Force will make anyone tired, so catch up on your ''Zzz'' with the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Our soft jogger-style pajama pants feature front patch pockets, an elastic waistband with drawstring, and ribbed ankle cuffs.”

The Child Long Sleeve Top for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “A full day of using the Force will make anyone tired, so catch a power nap with the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Our soft, long sleeve pajama top features contrast cuffs, a round neckline and puff ink details.”

The Child Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($49.99) – “Frog-eating cutie, the Child appears on the back of this exclusive button-up shirt inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With a unisex fit and embroidered details on the front, this soft flannel by Cakeworthy makes stylish statement as you fulfill your galactic quest.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Flannel Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy ($59.99) – “It may not be made of Beskar, but this button-up shirt inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian makes stylish armor against chilly weather. A classic Cakeworthy flannel with a unisex fit, it features ''this is the way'' on the back and embroidered details on the front.”

The Child Dress for Women by Cakeworthy – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($47.99) – “Hunt no more! This stretchy jersey knit dress featuring the Child is a soft and comfy way to show off your love of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With a button-front bodice and a pintucked skirt you won't have to hunt for compliments either.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – May the Force Be with You – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a design inspired by season two.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – Ahsoka Tano – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a design inspired by season two.”

Cobb Vanth In Armor T-Shirt ($19.95) – “Comfortable, casual and loose fitting, our heavyweight t-shirt will easily become a closet staple. Made from 100% cotton, it wears well on anyone. We’ve double-needle stitched the bottom and sleeve hems for extra durability.”

Cobb Vanth In Armor Canvas Print ($110.00) – “Turn your cherished memories into a wonderful work of art with Zazzle’s premium wrapped canvas. Made from an additive-free cotton-poly blend, our instant-dry canvases make for long lasting, fade resistant prints. Add your family photos, vacation pictures, and other beautiful moments to craft great mementos for your home!”

Cute Stylized Star Wars Logo With The Child T-Shirt ($16.95) – “Wait 'till you get this tee on your kiddo, it'll take his everyday style to a whole new level–especially when you customize it with your own design.”

Cute Stylized Star Wars Logo With The Child T-Shirt ($19.95) – “Comfortable, casual and loose fitting, our heavyweight t-shirt will easily become a closet staple. Made from 100% cotton, it wears well on anyone. We’ve double-needle stitched the bottom and sleeve hems for extra durability.”

Cute Stylized Star Wars Logo With The Child Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($21.95) – “Drink more water. Your skin, hair, body, and mind will thank you. And now, drink out of a fully customizable water bottle and your sense of style will thank you as well. Dang, hydration never looked so good!”

The Child Waffle Maker – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($39.99) – “It doesn't take a Jedi master to use The Child Waffle Maker, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. This non-stick waffle maker browns tasty waffles on the light or dark side, with five temperature settings that let you create waffles quickly and easily.”

Armorer Ring by RockLove – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($85.99) – “Plated in antiqued yellow gold, this sculpted sterling silver ring of the Armorer pays homage to the mysterious and enigmatic blacksmith from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. This lightweight, striking ring features a message along the band: ''This is the way.''”

The Armorer Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Black Series by Hasbro ($19.99) – “Inspired by her appearance in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this action figure of The Armorer perfectly captures the forger of beskar armor in fine detail. Part of The Black Series by Hasbro, the mysterious character features multiple points of articulation and comes with two accessories.”

Incinerator Trooper Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Black Series by Hasbro ($19.99) – “Inspired by the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this Incinerator Trooper action figure perfectly captures the red and white armor in fine detail. Part of The Black Series by Hasbro, it features multiple points of articulation and comes with one accessory.”

