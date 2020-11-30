Mando Mondays Week 6 Roundup – More “The Mandalorian” Merchandise from Around the Galaxy

Week 6 of Mando Mondays has already brought us a collection of fun new The Mandalorian items from shopDisney, but now let’s take a look at other newly announced merchandise inspired by the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series, available around the galaxy.

Fourth Class Droid Print from Acme Archives ($50.00) – “He may be a fourth class droid, but IG-11 is a first class caretaker for The Child, seen here strapped to the droid’s chest in an all-new, limited-edition print. Screen print, 18 x 24 inches, Hand-numbered edition of 200.”

Moff Gideon T-Shirt by Fifth Sun ($25.99) – “Fans of the Imperial regime have a new catchphrase thanks to Moff Gideon. “Long live the Empire.” This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric.”

The Mandalorian (Target Exclusive Version) by Funko ($14.99) – “We’re seeing red. The Mandalorian’s shiny armor gets a special finish for a Target exclusive bobblehead. Pop! The Mandalorian has upgraded his armor to red chrome for this special edition figure. This Target exclusive will add a vibrant pop of color to your Star Wars The Mandalorian™ collection. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4-inches tall. Box Dimensions: 6.5" x 4.5" x 3.5"”

The Mandalorian Watches from Invicta ($1,095.00) – “This is the way…to tell time. Mando’s beskar helmet, the mythosaur skull symbol, and the Armorer bring sophistication and joy to this new line of timepieces. INVICTA Star Wars Men 52mm Stainless Steel Gold Black+Brown+Gold dial VD54 Quartz.”

The Child Bags and Accessories by Loungefly ($40.00) – “Wherever you go, these bags go. Available beginning December 1.”

