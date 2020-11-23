Mando Mondays Roundup: Week 5 – More “The Mandalorian” Merchandise from Around the Galaxy

This week’s installment of the Mando Mondays The Mandalorian merchandise announcement event has already seen exciting reveals from shopDisney and Hasbro, but there’s more where that came from!

Below, take a look at some additional new The Mandalorian products unveiled this morning from DK Publishing, Google, Igloo, LEGO, and Columbia.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Ultimate Visual Guide by DK Publishing ($25.00) – “Dive into the details for a closer examination of costumes, characters, ships, and gadgets in the new guide to The Mandalorian.” Written by Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo.

Bring The Mandalorian galaxy to life with Google (free) – “Become a bounty hunter and bring the world of The Mandalorian to this galaxy with augmented reality. The Mandalorian AR Experience app is available on Google Play for 5G Google Pixels and other select 5G Android phones, with new experiences dropping weekly starting November 23.”

The Mandalorian-Inspired Comic Playmate Pal by Igloo ($39.99 each) – “Keep your drinks and snacks as cool as an ice cave with two new coolers. The comic-inspired cooler was featured last week as the Mando Mystery on This Week! In Star Wars. And there’s also a Child-Inspired Attacks Playmate Pal.”

The Trouble on Tatooine Building Set by The LEGO Group ($29.99) – “Mando and The Child are poised to make a friend in brick form with a new set based on the events in “Chapter 9: The Marshal.””

The Mandalorian Collection from Columbia (prices vary) – “Columbia is proudly partnering with Star Wars™ to bring you special-edition gear inspired by The Mandalorian. From the bounty hunter to the Child, this collection is crafted to take on the elements while inspiring the journey.”

