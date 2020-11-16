Mando Mondays Week 4 Roundup – More “The Mandalorian” Star Wars Merchandise

The fourth week of Mando Mondays has already seen The Mandalorian merchandise announcements from shopDisney and Hasbro, but as always there’s plenty more where that came from!

Below, check out just a few more The Mandalorian product reveals from popular Star Wars licensees like Mattel, Her Universe, and our friends over at the themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot.

The Child Ginormous Cuddle Plush by Mattel ($49.99 at Target) – “Standing at 24 inches tall and available exclusively at Target, this cuddly cutie is actually quite a bit larger than the beloved character in real life. With a stuffed space frog clutched in one plush hand, he’s ready for snuggling and snacking.”

Pajamas and slippers from Her Universe ($39.90 for pajamas, $26.90 for slippers) – “Cozy up for a marathon of The Mandalorian in a matching set of pajamas featuring the titular warrior and The Child.”

Docking Bay 35 Wood Art Plaque by Regal Robot ($59.99) – “Come in for a landing at Docking Bay 35 with a sign painstakingly recreated to match Peli Motto’s Tatooine repair shop on The Mandalorian.”

“Regal Robot is excited to expand our line of official Star Wars décor with our Docking Bay 35 Wood Art Plaque. Inspired by the Mos Eisley docking bay set as seen in the hit Lucasfilm series The Mandalorian this bold wall décor piece is approximately 14″ tall and ships ready to hang! Like the other wood art plaques in this line, this piece features 2D printed art, in this case, recreating the Tatooine stucco textures, however, this one goes a step beyond and includes actual 3D milling to create a deep engraved stylized “35” symbol!”

“Truly for fans in-the-know, our new line of wood art plaques are each sold separately. They’re made in the U.S.A and a great way to bring a bit of the Star Wars universe to your home, fan cave or office!”

Continue check back right here at LaughingPlace.com for more Mando Mondays updates as the second season of The Mandalorian continues exclusively on Disney+!