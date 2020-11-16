Hasbro Reveals New “The Mandalorian” Star Wars: The Black Series Action Figures for Mando Mondays Week 4

It’s Mando Monday again, and for week 4 of the merchandise reveals tied in with the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, the popular toy company Hasbro has announced some of the most sought-after characters for their Star Wars: The Black Series line of six-inch action figures.

Below, check out the newly unveiled Greef Karga, Kuiil the Ugnaught, and Moff Gideon toys joining this collection next spring.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure ($19.99 pre-order at Amazon) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KUIIL Figure ($19.99 pre-order at Walmart) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH KUIIL Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure ($19.99 pre-order at Amazon) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco and multiple points of articulation, in their action figure and vehicle collection.”

The above Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian action figures will become available in the spring of 2021, but are available for pre-order as of 1:00 PM today. Continue checking back right here at LaughingPlace.com for more Mando Monday updates.