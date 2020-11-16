Mando Mondays Week 4 Brings More “The Mandalorian” Merchandise to shopDisney

The fourth week of Mando Mondays is upon us, and that means shopDisney has dropped another selection of new merchandise items celebrating the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

In the product roundup below, let’s check out all of the cool The Mandalorian toys, apparel, and accessories announced this morning on shopDisney.

1 of 5

The Mandalorian Sixth Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys – Star Wars ($244.99) – “This highly accurate Star Wars: The Mandalorian collectible figure features a meticulously crafted helmet and armor pieces, a finely tailored outfit, beautifully applied weathering effects, a blaster rifle and pistol, plus accessories to set up a diorama base.”

The Child Scooter by Huffy – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($44.99) – Speed along with the Child as he rides on his hover pram at the front of this sleek scooter by Huffy. With bold graphics and design elements inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this sturdy stellar vehicle features a steel frame and fender brake to help as you whizz around the galaxy.”

The Child Bike by Huffy – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 12'' ($119.99) – “Speed along with the Child as he rides on his hover pram at the front of this stellar bike by Huffy. With bold graphics and design elements inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this sturdy vehicle features a steel frame and training wheels to help them whizz around the galaxy.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Bike by Huffy – Small 16'' ($129.99) – “Being able to get around quickly is an important feature of being a bounty hunter so having your own bike is essential. This super stylish set of wheels is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Boasting a tough steel frame, it comes with super cool graphics based on the Disney+ series, and includes the helmet-shaped front storage box.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – Mos Pelgo | Tatooine – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a design inspired by season two.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – Concept Art – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a concept art design inspired by season two.”

The Mandalorian and the Child T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($21.99) – “They'll show off their love of Star Wars: The Mandalorian wherever they go in this soft all-cotton crew neck tee. Follow the epic story of a bounty hunter traveling the galaxy with his highly sought after asset, the Child (aka ''Baby Yoda'') on Disney+.”

The Mandalorian and the Child T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($24.99) – “Show off your love of Star Wars: The Mandalorian wherever you go in this soft all-cotton crew neck tee. Follow the epic story of a bounty hunter traveling the galaxy with his highly sought after asset, the Child (aka ''Baby Yoda'') on Disney+.”

The Mandalorian and the Child Disney+ One Year Anniversary T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars ($21.99) – “The lead characters of Star Wars: The Mandalorian celebrate our streaming service's one year anniversary with the ''Disney+ 1'' logo on a heathered jersey tee.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Disney+ 1 One Year Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults ($24.99) – “The titular character from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is featured with the Child on this heathered jersey tee that celebrates our streaming service's one year anniversary with the ''Disney+ 1'' logo.”

1 of 3

The Child Loungefly Pouch – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($10.00) – “Out of this world cartoon renderings of the Child make this Loungefly pouch one of the most wanted accessories in the galaxy. The fully lined bag with metal zipper pull closure is perfect for storing small essentials, make-up or whatever you need for your next mission.”

1 of 3

The Child Loungefly Passport Bag – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($25.00) – “Out of this world cartoon renderings of the Child make this Loungefly passport bag one of the most wanted accessories in the galaxy. Safely stow your ID and other essentials in the main compartment and additional side pockets in case some X-Wing pilots want to see your credentials.”

1 of 5

The Child Loungefly Backpack – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($50.00) – “Out of this world cartoon renderings of the Child make this Loungefly backpack one of the most wanted accessories in the galaxy. A spacious main compartment features a laptop pocket, and the side slip pockets and front zip pocket make this bag perfect for your next mission.”

1 of 5

The Child Hover Pram Crossbody Bag by Danielle Nicole – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($70.99) – “Inspired by the Child's hover pram in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, this crossbody bag by Danielle Nicole has a pod-like design in silver tones. The top pivots over the opening and closes shut with a magnetic metal snap, and the removable PVC charm of the Child keeps an eye on whatever precious bounty you put inside.”

Keep checking back right here at LaughingPlace.com for more Mando Mondays updates and further Star Wars news.