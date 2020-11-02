Mando Mondays: New “The Mandalorian” Items Arrive on shopDisney for Second Week of Merchandise Event

The second week of Mando Mondays has arrived, and with it comes dozens of new The Mandalorian items on shopDisney. Below, take a look at the exciting merchandise from the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars TV series revealed this morning, and some existing items that have freshly arrived on Disney’s shop-at-home website. There’s toys, Magic Bands, apparel, pins, stationery, and more! This is the way.

1 of 5

The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 15'' H ($32.99) – “Bring the drama and excitement of Star Wars: The Mandalorian to life with this talking action figure of the notorious bounty hunter. Highly detailed, with multiple points of articulation, it features real character phrases from the Disney+ series, and includes a light-up flamethrower and sound effects.”

1 of 3

The Child MagicBand 2 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Limited Edition ($34.99) – “Follow The Child through Walt Disney World Resort wearing this limited edition MagicBand 2 design inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With a simple touch, redeem FastPass+, enter parks, charge purchases to your room, and more. The Force is strong with this one!”

1 of 2

The Child MagicBand 2 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($29.99) – “The Child in his hover pram leads the way at Walt Disney World Resort with this MagicBand 2 design inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With a simple touch, redeem FastPass+, enter parks, charge purchases to your room, and more! The Force is strong with this one!”

1 of 3

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Deluxe Figure Play Set ($26.99) – “In the wake of the collapse of the Galactic Empire, The Mandalorian and the Child journey across the galaxy helped and hindered by a cast of characters depicted in this nine-figure play set that includes Cara Dune, Moff Gideon and more.”

1 of 2

The Child 3D Pin – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($12.99) – “The Child (a.k.a ''Baby Yoda'') reappears as a stylized 3D PVC pin with metal backing, to work his will on Disney pin collectors. You will be unable to resist.”

1 of 2

The Child Pin Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian: ($27.99) – “The Force is strong with this three-pin set inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. Includes a trio of designs featuring the Child (a.k.a ''Baby Yoda''), one with The Mandalorian.”

1 of 2

The Child Print Pin – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($12.99) – “The Child (a.k.a ''Baby Yoda'') reappears on an enamel coated laser print pin with metal backing, to work his charms on Disney pin collectors. You will be unable to resist.”

1 of 2

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Journal ($14.99) – “Now you'll be able to keep a record of all your bounty hunter missions with this Star Wars: The Mandalorian Journal. The creature known as the Child and the titular star of the Disney+ series feature on the linen cover of this notebook that includes a page holder of the pram.”

1 of 5

The Child Journal – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($16.99) – “Consider the Child. Contemplate the known universe from your own personal hover pram, jotting down your views in this hardbound journal inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. After all, the pen is mightier than the Lightsaber!”

1 of 5

The Child Mug and Stationery Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($24.99) – “No need to search the galaxy for the cutest mug and stationery set, this assortment wins hands down. But be on guard! Others are sure to want to get their hands on this bounty, with the Child adding his adorable presence to the tapered mug, spiral bound notepad, composition pad, and pen.”

1 of 4

The Child Zip-Up Stationery Kit – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($16.99) – “They won't need a bounty hunter to locate their art supplies with this Zip-Up Stationery Kit inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Open the front cover of the case shaped like the Child in his hover pram to reveal an epic selection of art supplies that includes more than 30 items.”

1 of 4

The Child Loungefly Mini Backpack – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($64.99) – “Keep your bounty safe under the huge, watchful eyes of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Affectionately known as ''Baby Yoda'' by fans, the highly sought after asset will keep your essentials safe in the zippered main compartment and exterior pocket of this compact bag by Loungefly.”

1 of 3

The Child Loungefly Wristlet – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($40.00) – “Keep your bounty safe under the huge, watchful eyes of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Affectionately known as ''Baby Yoda'' by fans, the highly sought after asset will keep your small essentials safe in this compact wristlet by Loungefly.”

1 of 2

The Child Disc Ornament – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($17.99) – “The Force will be strong with your holiday tree when displaying this ceramic disc ornament featuring the Child as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Comic Poster T-Shirt for Adults ($26.99) – “''Hello, friend.'' The legend continues on this poster art style tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, now streaming on Disney+.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Kids ($16.99) – “''Stronger than you think.'' The legend continues on this comic art-style tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, now streaming on Disney+.”

The Child T-Shirt for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 ($26.99) – “No less than nine poses of the Child in cute cartoon form top this sheer slub tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, now streaming on Disney+.”

The Child ''Come to the Cute Side'' T-Shirt for Girls – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 ($22.99) – “This heathered jersey tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 features the Child (a.k.a. ''Baby Yoda'') extending an invitation to ''Come to the Cute Side.''”

The Child Flower T-Shirt for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 ($26.99) – “Hang out with a true flower Child in this soft jersey tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, now streaming on Disney+.”

The Child Force T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 ($24.99) – “This all-cotton tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 features the Child (a.k.a. ''Baby Yoda'') at one with The Force.”

The Child T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 ($21.99) – “This all-cotton tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 features the Child (a.k.a. ''Baby Yoda'') in a series of comic art panels.”

The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 ($24.99) – “You'll want to scream with delight for this expressionist interpretation of The Mandalorian on an all-cotton tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2.”

1 of 5

The Child Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($54.99) – “Journey through the galaxy in comfort with this epically fashionable footwear. The silver design of these clogs for adults by Crocs is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and accented with a vinyl appliqué of the Child, affectionately referred to by fans as ''baby Yoda.''”

1 of 5

The Child Holiday Pajama for Dogs by Munki Munki – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “Put your pooch in the holiday spirit with this soft, stretchy pajama by Munki Munki. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, it features a festive pattern of the Child, Christmas trees, candy canes and more to spread the cheer.”

1 of 5

The Child Holiday Pajama Set for Kids by Munki Munki – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($43.99) – “The cutest bounty in the galaxy can't wait to unwrap gifts with your little one in this pajama set inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Designed by Munki Munki, the comfy pants feature an elastic waist and a festive allover pattern, while the raglan shirt's ''baby Yoda'' graphic shows the Child adding some holiday cheer to the tree.”

1 of 5

The Child Holiday Pajama Set for Men by Munki Munki – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($62.99) – “Spread the cheer while you ''Protect, Attack, Unwrap'' with the help of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Designed by Munki Munki, the comfy pants feature an elastic waist and a festive allover pattern, while the raglan shirt's ''baby Yoda'' graphic is filled with holiday cheer.”

1 of 5

The Child Holiday Pajama Set for Women by Munki Munki – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($58.99) – “Spread the cheer with the help of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Designed by Munki Munki, the comfy pants feature an elastic waist and a festive allover pattern, while the raglan shirt's ''baby Yoda'' floats in an ornament hover pram.”

1 of 3

The Child Holiday Stretchie Sleeper for Baby by Munki Munki – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($32.99) – “Your little one will love cozying up with the cutest bounty in the galaxy on this stretchie sleeper inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Designed by Munki Munki, these comfy pajamas feature the character affectionately known as ''baby Yoda'' floating in a hover pram ornament, surrounded by presents and using the Force to decorate his Christmas tree.”

1 of 2

The Child Plush Headband – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($29.99) – “The Child (a.k.a ''baby Yoda'') reappears as a plush headband with mighty ears, to use The Force on all who pass by. They will be unable to resist a bountiful smile.”

The Child ''Protect, Attack, Snack, Nap'' Socks for Women – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($14.99) – “Be in step with the Child's daily routine when you don these soft, sparkly socks inspired by the character fans affectionately call ''baby Yoda'' and featuring the words: ''Protect, Attack, Snack, Nap.''”

The Child Socks for Men – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($14.99) – “It'll be easy to smuggle the Child past Moff Gideon when you're wearing these socks inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The face of the character affectionately known as ''baby yoda'' covers the pair with his powerful cuteness.”

1 of 3

LEGO The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian 75318 ($79.99) – “Fans can build their own detailed model of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Authentic details of the character affectionately known as Baby Yoda are recreated in LEGO style with this build-and-display model featuring more than 1,000 pieces.”