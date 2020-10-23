Boba Fett, Darth Maul Figures by Diamond Select Available Exclusively at shopDisney, Disney Store

by | Oct 23, 2020 10:20 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

While many Star Wars fans are counting down the days to the start of Mando Mondays (October 26th in case you were wondering), Diamond Select is giving us something else that’s just as exciting. The company has released two new collector’s edition action figures that are available now exclusively at shopDisney and Disney stores.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Sure the hype for Mando Mondays is real, but there’s no need to wait to acquire great Star Wars merchandise. Fans can continue expanding their collections with these exclusive Boba Fett and Darth Maul action figures from Diamond Select.

Diamond Select Collector’s Edition Star Wars Action Figures

Boba Fett

  • Boba Fett Collector's Edition Action Figure by Diamond Select – Star Wars – 7'' | shopDisney – $24.99
  • The galaxy’s most famous bounty hunter is now the ultimate Star Wars collectible with this 7'' scale Boba Fett action figure! Packed with accessories, including a blaster, blast effect, and more, it features detailed paint and sculpting, and comes in display-ready packaging.
  • Fully poseable with more than 16 points of articulation
  • Accessories include a blaster, blast effect, flamethrower effect, twin jet thruster effects and alternate hand
1 of 3

Darth Maul

  • Darth Maul Collector's Edition Action Figure by Diamond Select – Star Wars – 7'' | shopDisney – $24.99
  • One of the Star Wars saga's deadliest Sith Lords, Darth Maul is now the ultimate collectible with this 7'' scale action figure featuring detailed paint and sculpting. Along with the display-ready packaging, this figure comes with the Sith's signature twin-bladed lightsaber with removable blades, alternate hands, and more.
  • Fully poseable with more than 16 points of articulation
  • Accessories include a twin-bladed lightsaber with removable blades and a removable connector peg for double lightsaber action, alternate hands, and deflecting laser effect
1 of 4
 
 
