shopDisney Releases More “The Mandalorian” Merchandise for Week 3 of Mando Mondays

It’s the third week of Mando Mondays, and that means shopDisney has revealed more fun merchandise items inspired by the hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

In the list below, you’ll find new toys, ornaments, apparel and more featuring the now-iconic characters of The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) and Din Djarin (AKA the Mandalorian).

1 of 3

The Child Plush in Hover Pram – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 7 1/2'' ($29.99) – “Celebrate the coming of the Child plush figure in his soft ''hover pram'' crib as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. He's stronger than you think!”

1 of 4

The Child Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Bronze Variant ($19.99) – “Celebrate the coming of The Child to your holiday tree as our ''Baby Yoda'' arrives in this hover pram ornament to promise a bounty of goodwill for all. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. Antiqued bronze finish variant.”

Star Wars: the Mandalorian Season 2 Poster Book ($7.99) – “Inspired by the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, this collectible book features 16 full-color pull-out posters of everyone's favorite galactic duo, The Mandalorian and the Child! These images from the hit series will bring the excitement of Star Wars to your room, your locker, or anywhere!”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian ''Presents Are the Way'' T-Shirt for Men ($24.99) – “The Child, who's also known as ''Baby Yoda,'' is coupled here with cheer-filled twist on the credo of the Mandalorians. ''Presents are the way'' is the festive message on this holiday tee for men inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian.”

The Child ''Merry Force Be With You'' Pullover for Men ($34.99) – “Season's greetings from the Child who's shown in his hover pram on this holiday pullover. The festive Fair Isle design, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, will spread good cheer with its ''Merry Force Be With You'' messaging.”

The Child ''Merry Force Be With You'' Pullover Hoodie for Kids ($35.99) – “Season's greetings from the Child who's featured as an ornament in his hover pram on this holiday hoodie. The festive Fair Isle design, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, will spread good cheer with its ''Merry Force Be With You'' messaging.”

The Child ''Merry Force Be With You'' Pullover Hoodie for Women ($24.99) – “Season's greetings from the Child who's featured as an ornament in his hover pram on this holiday tee. The festive Fair Isle design, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, will spread good cheer with its ''Merry Force Be With You'' messaging.”

The Child ''Merry Force Be With You'' T-Shirt for Girls ($22.99) – “Season's greetings from the Child who's decking his Christmas tree on this holiday kids' tee. The festive design, inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, will spread good cheer with its ''Merry Force Be With You'' messaging.”

The Child with Holiday Lights Pullover for Men – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($34.99) – “Allow the Child to brighten up your holidays with this fun and festive pullover that features ''baby Yoda'' wearing a string of colorful Christmas lights. Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+.”

The Child Snacks T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 ($24.99) – “If, like the Child, you're just in it for the rides and snacks, this all-cotton tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is tailor made for you.”

The Child Snacks T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 ($21.99) – “If, like the Child, they're just in it for the rides and snacks, this all-cotton tee inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 was tailor made for them.”

The Child T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring the Child in a still from episode one.”

Check back next week for more from Mando Mondays and shopDisney!