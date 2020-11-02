Target Reveals New Exclusive “The Mandalorian” Merchandise for Second Week of Mando Mondays

by | Nov 2, 2020 8:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The second week of Mando Mondays has brought with it plenty of new merchandise inspired by the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. This morning Target revealed three new exclusive items, both from the show and in celebration of The Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary.

Plus, Target also has available the newly announced Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian action figure from Hasbro. All four of these items will go on sale at 3:00 PM Central Time today, so don’t miss out on your chance to own these cool collectibles. And May the Force Be with You!

1 of 2

Funko POP! Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back – Dagobah R2-D2 ($8.99) –  “The Pop! you've been waiting for. 6.5 Inches (H) x 4.5 Inches (W) x 3.5 Inches (D), 3 Years and Up”

1 of 2

Funko The Mandalorian Beanie – The Child ($11.99) – “Warm up this holiday season with everyone's favorite Star Wars character The Child aka Baby Yoda. The beanie is an all over print design with an embroidered patch of The Child on the front. The green pom top adds to the Baby Yoda cuteness.”

1 of 3

Funko The Mandalorian Mini Backpack – The Child ($29.99) – “11.5 Inches (H) x 8.25 Inches (W) x 1.25 Inches (D), 5 Years and Up, Zip Pocket, Side Pockets, Zip Closure”

1 of 2

Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian ($12.99) – “Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch-scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love.”

 
 
