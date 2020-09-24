New 40th Anniversary “The Empire Strikes Back” Exclusives Now Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth has just introduced two Limited Edition Star Wars Exclusives that are now available for pre-order and will arrive next month. Fans can celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with the retro must-have backpack and enamel pin. Both items join the growing list of Entertainment Earth’s New York Comic Con exclusives which are being revealed to countdown to the virtual event.

The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Backpack

“Made of faux leather, this trendy retro backpack measures roughly 18-inches tall x 12-inches wide x 5 1/2-inches deep. Features include zipper top and front pockets, a bright-red lining, adjustable straps, a handle, and a ton of printed details of the spec sheets for the X-Wing, TIE fighter, AT-AT, Snowspeeder, and Boba Fett's Slave I.”

Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Enamel Pin

“Wear this pin with pride as you pay homage to the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. Made of metal and enamel filled, this Entertainment Earth Exclusive measures approximately 1 3/4-inches wide x 1-inch tall and presents the movie logo in red, black, and silver.”