Mando Mondays: Rounding Up the Rest of Week 2’s New “The Mandalorian” Merchandise Reveals

The second week of Mando Mondays has already seen plenty of The Mandalorian merchandise announcements from shopDisney and Target, but StarWars.com also made some interesting reveals from retailers like Build-a-Bear Workshop, Gamestop, Sideshow, and more.

Below we’ve rounded up the remaining announcement for this week. Happy shopping and protect The Child!

Online Exclusive Pram ($35.00) from Build-a-Bear Workshop – “Keep the Child safe from bounty hunters! This plush addition looks just like the hover pram seen in The Mandalorian. It's the perfect size for transporting the Child-inspired accessory and keeping this unknown species safe and snuggly!”

Online Exclusive The Mandalorian Bundle ($48.00) from Build-a-Bear Workshop – “Bring home a bounty of hugs with The Mandalorian bear! Every fan in the galaxy will want to track down this one-of-a-kind teddy bear. Along with its plush weapon wristie, this bounty hunting bear has a masked face and a built-in bodysuit of armor and an equipment belt. Both the Star Wars logo and Mandalorian symbol are featured on the paw pads. Press this bear's paw before you embark on your adventure—it includes a sound chip featuring the theme song from the hit series!”

Nerf Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Death Trooper Blaster ($34.99) from Gamestop – “The elite soldiers of Imperial Intelligence, death troopers are encased in specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. Launch into galactic adventures as you imagine being an elite death trooper with this pump-action blaster that fires glow-in-the-dark darts! This Nerf Star Wars Imperial Death Trooper blaster is inspired by blasters seen in The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus. GlowStrike technology creates light effects and charges the darts to make them glow when fired. Load 3 darts, pump the priming slide, and pull the trigger to fire 1 dart accompanied by laser blast sounds. Includes 3 Official Nerf Elite foam darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality. It's fun for indoor and outdoor play and is a great gift for Star Wars fans and Nerf battlers!”

Hot Toys‘ The Mandalorian and the Child 1:4 Scale Figure (price unknown – preview images only) from Sideshow – “The masters at Hot Toys bring the Mandalorian to life with incredible detail, including beautifully crafted helmet and armor pieces with weathering effects, finely tailored undersuit, a jetpack, a range of weapons and accessories, as well as a Mandalorian-themed stand that allows for display with the Hot Toys The Child figure.”

The Mandalorian & The Child on Bantha Pop! Vinyl Figure (price unknown) from Funko – coming soon.