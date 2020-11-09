Mando Mondays Week 3 Roundup – More “The Mandalorian” Merchandise from Around the Galaxy

The third week of Mando Mondays has already brought a number of The Mandalorian merchandise announcements from companies like Hasbro and other sources such as shopDisney.

In the list below, we’ve rounded up some of the other announcements coming out of this week’s Mando Monday reveals, including items from Funko, Mattel, RSVLTS, Amazon, and our friends at Regal Robot.

Funko Pop! Child with Egg Canister (available from Amazon) – “He’s been told not to touch anything, but like most kids, The Child didn’t listen. In a brand new Pop! figure, The Child gets curious about a very interesting looking egg canister. Food or friend?”

Mattel’s The Child Premium Plush Bundle ($34.97 from Walmart) – “Sure, this version of The Child can stand on its own two little feet, but the bundle of joy also comes with a satchel inspired by the bag the Mandalorian has been carrying the kid around in this season. Arms, legs, and even the ears are posable. Squeeze his tiny hand to hear sounds from the show.”

RSVLTS Mando Collection – “Speaking of those iconic helmets, a new collection of apparel from RSVLTS includes an array of Mandalorian-inspired original artwork and unique patterns, including one featuring an assortment of colorful Mandalorian helmets.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cobb Vanth The Marshal T-Shirt ($22.99 from Amazon) – The instantly popular new character played by actor Timothy Olyphant in The Mandalorian’s season two premiere has made his way to a series of t-shirts, available via the online retailer.

Bantha Magnet – Beast Collection ($29.99 from Regal Robot) – “Our Bantha Magnet is the third Star Wars magnetic mini sculpture in our Beast Collection. We drew inspiration from the large Tatooine beasts often found riding single file carrying Tusken Raiders looking to hide their numbers and have been most recently seen in the second season of the hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.”