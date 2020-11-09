Mando Mondays 3: Two New “The Mandalorian” Items Revealed for Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series

The third week of Mando Mondays has arrived and that means the popular toy company Hasbro has revealed a couple new items inspired by the hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Below, check out the all-new collectible Din Djarin (AKA the Mandalorian himself) Beskar helmet role-play item and highly detailed Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper 6” action figure, both from Hasbro’s high-quality Star Wars: The Black Series toy line. Both items are sure to make the holiday wish list for the Star Wars fans in your life!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN ELECTRONIC HELMET ($119.99 – available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Featuring highly-detailed deco, series-inspired design, interior padding, and an adjustable fit, this helmet is a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. This screen-inspired reproduction helmet features a removable tactical light, as well as dual red interior lights that can be activated while the helmet is upside-down. Requires 1 1.5V AA battery, not included. Includes helmet and instructions.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH REMNANT TROOPER Figure ($19.99 – available for pre-order exclusively at Target) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH REMNANT TROOPER Figure, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory.”

