The Child and Greef Karga from “The Mandalorian” Join Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

It’s Mando Monday again, and for the fifth week of this tie-in merchandising event for the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, the popular toy company Hasbro has announced that two additional characters will be joining its 3 ¾-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection action figure line.

That’s right– The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) and Greef Karga (played by actor/director Carl Weathers in the show) will both have their own Vintage Collection figures this spring.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE CHILD Figure ($12.99) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE CHILD Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Featuring premium detail and design, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE CHILD Figure with hover pram can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure ($12.99) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Featuring premium detail and design, as well as original Kenner branding, this collectible action figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, including a photoreal face, the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GREEF KARGA Figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories.”

