Mando Mondays Week 5 Brings More “The Mandalorian” Merchandise to shopDisney

Another week of Mando Mondays is here, and that means more The Mandalorian merchandise has appeared on shopDisney!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – The Passenger – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a design inspired by season two.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – Don't Eat That – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a design inspired by season two.”

The Mandalorian Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($58.99) – “A woven green Mandalorian helmet pattern offers a handsome contrast to the blue of this silk tie, making an epic style statement. The tuck loop in back features the Star Wars logo.”

The Child Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($58.99) – “Everyone will want to get their hands on this silk tie featuring the coveted bounty known as the Child. The understated allover pattern makes an epic style statement.”

Mythosaur Skull Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($58.99) – “A woven gray Mythosaur skull pattern offers a subtle contrast to the black of this silk tie while making an epic style statement. The tuck loop in back features the Star Wars logo.”

The Mandalorian Houndstooth Socks for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “Members of the Mandalorian Guild never take off their helmets, and you may never want to take off these bold black and white houndstooth and miniature helmet patterned socks. Cushiony-soft with a comfortable calf band to keep them in place all day long, these socks are about to become part of your armor.”

The Child Gray Socks for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “Keep the Child close with this pair of gray socks with woven black figures of ''baby Yoda'' and a modernist pattern of green and white blocks. These cushiony-soft socks also have a comfortable calf band to keep them in place all day long.”

Mythosaur Skull Socks for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “The perfect socks for wearing under your Guild armor, these solid matte black socks feature a series of charcoal gray Mythosaur skull logos. The cushiony-soft fabric leaves your feet cozy and comfortable all day long—no matter where your adventures take you.”

The Child Beanie Hat for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “It gets cold out in space when you don't have your Mandalorian helmet to protect you, so keep this knit beanie hat handy on all bounty hunting adventures. An embroidered appliqué of the Child will keep your favorite bounty top of mind.”

Disney Visa Cardmember Early Access The Child Collectible Key – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Special Edition ($12.99) – “The Disney store and shopDisney celebrate the coming of the Child with this collectible key inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. This Disney store ''D'' key is strong with The Force.”

Access The Child Collectible Key Pin – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Special Edition ($12.99) – “The Disney store and shopDisney celebrate the coming of the Child with this collectible key pin inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. This Disney store ''D'' key is strong with The Force.”

The Mandalorian Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Black Series by Hasbro ($19.99) – “Inspired by his appearance in the live-action Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the show's title character is exquisitely captured in this accurate detailed action figure. Part of The Black Series by Hasbro, the bounty hunter features multiple points of articulation and comes with two accessories.”

For more Mando Mondays updates in the weeks to come, continue checking back right here at LaughingPlace.com.