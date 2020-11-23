Mando Mondays Week 5 Brings More “The Mandalorian” Merchandise to shopDisney

by | Nov 23, 2020 8:13 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Another week of Mando Mondays is here, and that means more The Mandalorian merchandise has appeared on shopDisney!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – The Passenger – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a design inspired by season two.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 T-Shirt for Adults – Don't Eat That – Limited Release ($24.99) – “In the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Commemorate the new season with our limited release crew neck t-shirt featuring a design inspired by season two.”

The Mandalorian Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($58.99) – “A woven green Mandalorian helmet pattern offers a handsome contrast to the blue of this silk tie, making an epic style statement. The tuck loop in back features the Star Wars logo.”

1 of 4

The Child Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($58.99) – “Everyone will want to get their hands on this silk tie featuring the coveted bounty known as the Child. The understated allover pattern makes an epic style statement.”

Mythosaur Skull Silk Tie for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($58.99) – “A woven gray Mythosaur skull pattern offers a subtle contrast to the black of this silk tie while making an epic style statement. The tuck loop in back features the Star Wars logo.”

1 of 2

The Mandalorian Houndstooth Socks for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “Members of the Mandalorian Guild never take off their helmets, and you may never want to take off these bold black and white houndstooth and miniature helmet patterned socks. Cushiony-soft with a comfortable calf band to keep them in place all day long, these socks are about to become part of your armor.”

1 of 3

The Child Gray Socks for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “Keep the Child close with this pair of gray socks with woven black figures of ''baby Yoda'' and a modernist pattern of green and white blocks. These cushiony-soft socks also have a comfortable calf band to keep them in place all day long.”

1 of 3

Mythosaur Skull Socks for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “The perfect socks for wearing under your Guild armor, these solid matte black socks feature a series of charcoal gray Mythosaur skull logos. The cushiony-soft fabric leaves your feet cozy and comfortable all day long—no matter where your adventures take you.”

The Child Beanie Hat for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ($19.99) – “It gets cold out in space when you don't have your Mandalorian helmet to protect you, so keep this knit beanie hat handy on all bounty hunting adventures. An embroidered appliqué of the Child will keep your favorite bounty top of mind.”

1 of 4

Disney Visa Cardmember Early Access The Child Collectible Key – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Special Edition ($12.99) – “The Disney store and shopDisney celebrate the coming of the Child with this collectible key inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. This Disney store ''D'' key is strong with The Force.”

Access The Child Collectible Key Pin – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Special Edition ($12.99) – “The Disney store and shopDisney celebrate the coming of the Child with this collectible key pin inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+. This Disney store ''D'' key is strong with The Force.”

1 of 3

The Mandalorian Action Figure – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Black Series by Hasbro ($19.99) – “Inspired by his appearance in the live-action Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the show's title character is exquisitely captured in this accurate detailed action figure. Part of The Black Series by Hasbro, the bounty hunter features multiple points of articulation and comes with two accessories.”

For more Mando Mondays updates in the weeks to come, continue checking back right here at LaughingPlace.com.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed