Video Unboxing: Baby Yoda / The Child Hasbro Toys from “The Mandalorian”

As you may recall, a couple weeks ago the popular toy company Hasbro sent Laughing Place a giant box full of The Mandalorian toys including action figures, the Monopoly game, the Darksaber role-play weapon, and more.

So you can imagine our surprise when a second, somewhat smaller, box arrived with more Hasbro Star Wars merchandise from The Mandalorian— this time focused exclusively on the adorable and already-iconic character known as The Child (AKA Baby Yoda). In the unboxing video below, I take a look at all the collectibles contained within this box: items from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series, The Bounty Collection, and larger-scale toys depicting everyone’s favorite little green alien from the first-ever live-action Star Wars television series on Disney+.

Watch The Child / Baby Yoda toy box from Hasbro unboxing / review:

Included in this box were:

Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy ($24.99) – “The Child Talking Plush Toy with character sounds and accessories! Nothing in the galaxy is as cute, has taken as many naps, sipped more soup, or learned to control the Force as The Child. Now you can become his protector with this cuddly plush toy from Star Wars, dressed in the cutest little robe ever seen this side of Mos Eisley. Posable arms let children pretend the Force is within their reach, while a squeeze of the toys soft plush body activates character sounds! Our hearts are melting like beskar steel in a Mandalorian forge.”

Star Wars The Child 6.5-Inch Figure ($19.99) – “THE CHILD: Fans have fallen in love with the character they call “Baby Yoda, ” and now they can add him to their Star Wars toy collections. 6. 5-INCH ACTION FIGURE: This large-scale Star Wars The Child figure offers kids ages 4 and up BIG, super-cute Star Wars fun with this posable figure. AUTHENTICALLY STYLED AFTER THE DISNEY PLUS SERIES: Star Wars The Child action figure authentically styled after the fan-favorite character from the Disney Plus streaming series The Mandalorian. POSABLE ACTION FIGURE: This 6. 5-inch Star Wars figure features multiple points of articulation, so boys and girls can pose their Child figure for whatever adorable adventure they can imagine. LOOK FOR OTHER FIGURES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars action figures to build a Star Wars galaxy.”

Star Wars The Bounty Collection, The Child 2.2-Inch Collectibles ($7.99 each) – “THE CHILD: Kids and collectors can now add The Child (lovingly referred to as “Baby Yoda” by fans) to their Star Wars collection with The Bounty Collection posed figures. THE MANDALORIAN SERIES-INSPIRED DESIGN: Star Wars The Bounty Collection collectible The Child toys are styled to be as cute as they can be, like the pop culture sensation from the live-action Disney Plus series. 3 FIGURE 2-PACKS TO CHOOSE FROM: Kids and fans can collect 3 separate figure 2-packs featuring fun poses such as Child pram, Mandalorian necklace, helmet hiding, stopping fire, speeder ride, and touching buttons (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) COLLECTIBLE FIGURES: Kids can start a collection, swap with friends, give as gifts, or add to any existing Star Wars collection with the Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 2 The Child collectible toys 2-pack.”

Star Wars: The Black Series The Child Figure ($9.99) – “THE CHILD: Fans have fallen in love with the character they call “Baby Yoda, ” and now they can add him to their Star Wars The Black Series collections. AUTHENTICALLY STYLED AFTER THE DISNEY PLUS SERIES: Star Wars The Child action figure authentically styled after the fan-favorite character from the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian. PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Multiple points of articulation allow fans to pose their adorable space-baby figure in a variety of poses for display in their collection. STREAMING SERIES-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Includes live-action TV series-based character-inspired accessories that allow fans and collectors to imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy. LOOK FOR OTHER FIGURES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability).”

