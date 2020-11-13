Video Unboxing: Star Wars “The Mandalorian” Giant Toy Box from Hasbro The Black Series / Vintage Collection

This week, Laughing Place was fortunate enough to receive a large box from Hasbro containing a wide variety of toys from the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

In the unboxing video below, I open up this giant box and check out everything inside, which includes items from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Bounty Collection, Mission Fleet series, and even Star Wars: The Mandalorian Monopoly.

Watch The Mandalorian giant Star Wars toy box from Hasbro unboxing / review:

Included in this box were:

Monopoly Star Wars: The Mandalorian Edition ($39.99 / $49.99 for Limited Edition with Remnant Stormtrooper Retro Collection figure) – Pre-order Limited Edition via shopDisney or standard edition via Amazon.

Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection (pricing varies) – Order via Amazon: The Mandalorian, Imperial Death Trooper. Via Target: Cara Dune. Via Best Buy: Heavy Infantry Mandalorian.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Carbonized Collection ($17.99) – Order via Walmart: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Imperial Death Trooper, Remnant Stormtrooper.

Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 2 ($7.99 each / $15.99 2-packs) – Order via Amazon: The Child Pram and Necklace 2-Pack, The Child Speeder Ride and Touching Buttons 2-Pack, The Child Helmet Hiding and Stopping Fire 2-Pack.

Star Wars Mission Fleet ($14.99) – Order The Mandalorian and The Child Battle for the Bounty via Amazon.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Darksaber Electronic Lightsaber ($29.99) – Order via Amazon.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian ($19.99) – Order via Amazon.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Armorer ($29.99) – Order via Gamestop.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Incinerator Trooper ($14.99) – Order via Walmart.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Din Djarin & The Child ($17.99) – Order via Walmart.