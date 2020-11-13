Video Unboxing: Star Wars “The Mandalorian” Giant Toy Box from Hasbro The Black Series / Vintage Collection

This week, Laughing Place was fortunate enough to receive a large box from Hasbro containing a wide variety of toys from the hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.
In the unboxing video below, I open up this giant box and check out everything inside, which includes items from Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Bounty Collection, Mission Fleet series, and even Star Wars: The Mandalorian Monopoly.
Watch The Mandalorian giant Star Wars toy box from Hasbro unboxing / review:
Included in this box were:
Monopoly Star Wars: The Mandalorian Edition ($39.99 / $49.99 for Limited Edition with Remnant Stormtrooper Retro Collection figure) – Pre-order Limited Edition via shopDisney or standard edition via Amazon.
Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection (pricing varies) – Order via Amazon: The Mandalorian, Imperial Death Trooper. Via Target: Cara Dune. Via Best Buy: Heavy Infantry Mandalorian.
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Carbonized Collection ($17.99) – Order via Walmart: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Imperial Death Trooper, Remnant Stormtrooper.
Star Wars The Bounty Collection Series 2 ($7.99 each / $15.99 2-packs) – Order via Amazon: The Child Pram and Necklace 2-Pack, The Child Speeder Ride and Touching Buttons 2-Pack, The Child Helmet Hiding and Stopping Fire 2-Pack.
Star Wars Mission Fleet ($14.99) – Order The Mandalorian and The Child Battle for the Bounty via Amazon.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Darksaber Electronic Lightsaber ($29.99) – Order via Amazon.
Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian ($19.99) – Order via Amazon.
Star Wars: The Black Series The Armorer ($29.99) – Order via Gamestop.
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Incinerator Trooper ($14.99) – Order via Walmart.
Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Din Djarin & The Child ($17.99) – Order via Walmart.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.